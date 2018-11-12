Letter: Single-payer health plan would benefit New Yorkers

I read the letter: “Voters should be cautious of single-payer health plan” from Alfred J. Wright of Buffalo, published Oct. 22 in The Buffalo News, and counter, “Voters should be cautious of insurance industry spreading of misinformation.”

The letter states that our ability to receive health care from a doctor we prefer will be at stake. That is not true. Switching to single-payer eliminates networks and restrictions on care and allows everyone to see any doctor at any hospital they choose, as all New York doctors, hospitals and other providers will accept New York’s single-payer health plan.

It mentions tax increases without acknowledging that it would eliminate insurance premiums, which are some of the highest in the country.

It states that we have “almost” achieved universal coverage while more than 2 million New Yorkers are without coverage and many more have coverage they can’t afford to use due to exorbitantly high deductibles.

The New York Health Act would increase the state’s budget, but not at the cost to other programs. Funds would be separate, much like Medicare funds are separate from the Federal government’s general fund.

Universal, single-payer health care will guarantee that all New Yorkers have access to the care they need, without financial barriers and without insurance company middle men exploiting New York workers and families for their own profit.

Betty Warrick

Youngstown