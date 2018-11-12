Letter: Many Christians support their Jewish neighbors

I am in heartfelt agreement that we should renounce the anti-Semitism as demonstrated in the tragic events at the Tree of Life Synagogue recently in Pittsburgh.

However, Rev. William Hennessy’s opinions as expressed in the Nov. 6 Another Voice titled “Christians must eradicate the stain of anti-Semitism” do not reflect my own experience attending and being a member of several churches in different parts of the country during seven decades.

The Christians I have known have been positive towards Jewish people and strongly supportive of Israel. He writes that he rejects “the view that the only valid path for knowing God is through Jesus Christ.” Jesus himself said: “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”

Apparently, Rev. Hennessey doesn’t believe what Jesus said about himself.

James W. Faulk, MD

Lakewood