Letter: Linking GOP to hate groups, Zyglis cartoon was unfair

As an independent voter, I am neither a Republican, a Trump supporter, nor a cheerleader. In that vein, I find the Adam Zyglis political cartoon, showing “the fringe” hate groups (Nazis, KKK, etc.) crossing “open borders” into the GOP, as both absurd and hypocritical.

“Open borders” is absurd as it basically states “welcome” by the Republicans. Are there any plain explicit facts in that regard? As a matter of fact, the Republican Congressional campaign chairman, in the face of the Republicans losing a majority in Congress, just pulled all support from Rep. Steve King of Iowa because of his association with neo-Nazis. That alone destroys the premise of the cartoon. The GOP does not want to lose seats following the election, yet they pulled support from an incumbent in their caucus. Hmmmm.

But even worse is the hypocrisy. Where is Zyglis’ criticism of the Democrats and their leftist allies? Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is among the most virulent anti-Semites in public life. Some Black Congressional Caucus members are close to or meet with Farrakhan, routinely. At Aretha Franklin’s funeral, Bill Clinton was sitting several seats away on the same stage with Farrakhan If Clinton had a shred of class, he would have insisted that Farrakhan leave the stage, or he would and not be on the same platform as Farrakhan.

James Sterman

East Amherst