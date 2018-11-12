Letter: It’s Democrats who started national lack of civility

The media is at it again. However this time it’s not fake news, but words spewed out to deliver a powerful message.

President Trump has been targeted and called out due to the violence and shooting recently. Calling for peaceful times and healing among U.S. citizens and its people, our president has been scorned and blamed for the recent carnage and pipe bomb settings.

The real culprits in this ordeal are the Democrats. Looking back, Michelle Obama kicked off this charade by stating “when they go low, we go high.” Then Rep. Maxine Waters urged people to call out and harass members of the Trump administration when out at restaurants, stores and places of entertainment, saying they aren’t welcome here, only to be topped by Eric Holder, our past attorney general saying, “when they go low, we kick them.”

Anthony Hammill

Buffalo