Letter: Forgiveness awaits bishop if he publicly repents

I was raised and educated in the Roman Catholic Church (elementary, high school and college). As children, our responsibility was to confess our sins to a priest. Unlike Bishop Malone, we were not allowed to refer to these sins as “missteps” or “mistakes.”

Malone needs to realize that he is not different from his flock. He has sinned and fallen short of his calling from God. He, too, needs to confess his sins. My advice to him is to understand that the Catholic community recognizes hypocrisy, and will not be fooled.

If I met with Bishop Malone, this is what I would say to him: “Time is of the essence. You will lose the faithful if you don’t finally come to terms with what you have done, admit it publicly, and repent. The church has taught us to forgive, and we will forgive you if you follow the same rules we have been told to follow.”

ColeenHanna

Hamburg