Letter: After Pittsburgh massacre, a need for better gun laws

Yet again there’s been a mass shooting in our country, in Pittsburgh, and just like in Orlando, in Charleston, and in countless other places, this was a hate crime. We should all be free to live and worship without fear of gun violence. But again we are forced to confront the fact that hate armed with a gun is deadly.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue had recently written about gun violence, saying “We deserve better.” He’s correct. We deserve better gun laws. And we deserve better leaders, legislators who will stand up for the safety of our communities and address gun violence with common sense solutions.

Meghan Connors

Volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

West Seneca