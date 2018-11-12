KRYPEL, Gary J.

KRYPEL - Gary J. Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly, November 10, 2018. Beloved husband of Antoinetta Mucilli Krypel; loving son of Joseph and Joyce (nee Mangino) Krypel; dear brother of Lou Ann (Michael) McMullen, Cindy (Gary) Gracon, and Greg (Rebecca) Krypel; dearest nephew of Christine Krypel; brother-in-law of Giannina Jobson and Aida (Stephen) Scarano; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will also be held on Thursday morning at 10:00 AM. Please share online condolences at: www.kaczorfunerals.com