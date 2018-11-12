KROLL, Barbara A. (Kowalski)

November 9, 2018. Beloved wife of Thomas Kroll; dearest mother of Joe, Matt, Theresa Winkler and Jessica; grandmother of Ryan (Nicole), Kristin (Chris) and Joseph; great-grandmother of Adrianna, Brooke, Paige, CJ and Bella; sister of Phillip Kowalski. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Andrews R.C. Church, corner of Reiman & Crocker Sts., Village of Sloan. Please assemble at Church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com.