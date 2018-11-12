KLINGENSMITH, Mary F. (Pederzolli)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 10, 2018 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late George C. Klingensmith; devoted mother of Ronald (Michelle), Kathy and David (Sandra) Klingensmith; cherished grandmother of Tyler Klingensmith; loving daughter of the late Basilio and Louise Pederzolli; dear sister of the late John (Grace) Pederzolli; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Tuesday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock, please assemble at church. Special thanks to the Hospice and Harmony House staff at Beechwood Continuing Care. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com