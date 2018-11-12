KIRSZENSTEIN, David

KIRSZENSTEIN - David Of Alden, NY November 10, 2018. Beloved husband of Kathaleen P. (nee Gresko) Kirszenstein; dearest father of Justin (Tracy Reese), DJ, and Eric (Danielle Gare) Kirszenstein; brother of Thomas (Joyce) Kirszenstein, Geraldine (David) Bensley and Camille (Russell) Haentges; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning at 9:30 at St. John the Baptist Church, 2021 Sandridge Rd., Alden, NY. Long time little league coach and car enthusiast, will be missed by many.