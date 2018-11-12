John F. Humann, 72, leading area criminal defense attorney

May 18, 1946 – Nov. 5, 2018

John Francis Humann, of Buffalo, one of the region’s toughest and most respected criminal defense attorneys, died Nov. 5 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was 72 and practiced locally for more than 40 years.

Friendly, fun and jovial outside the courtroom, Mr. Humann earned a reputation among fellow attorneys who admired his fierce, warrior-like style as a trial lawyer. He was known for his blistering cross-examinations of witnesses, especially criminals who had become government informers.

“You’re a rat, aren’t you?” Mr. Humann once asked an informant during a mob-related trial in the 1990s.

Born in the Bronx, son of a New York City police detective, he was a standout basketball player at St. Helena’s High School, where he attained the All-New York City team as a senior and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. One of the high school players he competed against was Lew Alcindor – later known as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

He played basketball at Canisius College, where he formed lifelong friendships with future Buffalo Mayor Anthony M. Masiello and future criminal defense lawyer Terrence M. Connors, both of whom he played with on the 1967-68 team. After graduating, he served in the Navy as a navigator, based in Pensacola, Fla.

During his third year at the University at Buffalo Law School, he began a friendship with one of the area’s top criminal defense lawyers, Harold Boreanaz, after watching him defend a murder case in court.

"My dad watched Harold and was amazed," said Mr. Humann's son, Max, who is also an attorney. "My dad went to Harold's office, hoping to get a job. The secretary told him, 'We aren't hiring.' My dad told her, 'No, I'm a witness, I have information for Mr. Boreanaz about the murder case.' "

The secretary allowed Mr. Humann in to see Boreanaz, and the young law student confessed that claiming he had information about the murder case was only a ruse to get in the door. "Harold was impressed that he had the guts to try something like that, and he hired him," Max Humann said.

Upon graduating, he joined Boreanaz’s law firm and went on to become a partner in Boreanaz, Baker and Humann. His clients included Buffalo mob lieutenant John C. Sacco.

Mr. Humann did not hesitate to battle with judges – sometimes loudly – when he thought his clients were not being treated fairly.

“He loved criminal defense work,” Max Humann said. “He loved being in the courtroom.”

After another friend, future U.S. Attorney Michael A. Battle, established the Federal Public Defenders Office in Buffalo, Battle hired Mr. Humann in 1994 to become its chief litigator. Among his assignments was to defend James C. Kopp, the confessed killer of abortion provider Dr. Barnett A. Slepian, in his federal trial.

Mr. Humann retired last December.

He was also a skilled photographer who had his own darkroom for decades and enjoyed taking candid shots of friends. Then, he would surprise and delight his friends by mailing them the photos. He also enjoyed rooting for his favorite sports teams, the Bills and Sabres.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, the former Bridget Hartman; three other sons, Alec, Josh and Conor; a brother, George Jr.; and a granddaughter.

Services will be private.