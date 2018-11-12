Jim Kubiak: How Matt Barkley provided stability to Bills' offense

Jim Kubiak will be analyzing the play of the Buffalo Bills quarterbacks throughout the season for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks are graded each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play. Bills quarterback play against the New York Jets was graded at 97 percent.

A wise NFL coach once said that it is not how many great plays you make, but how many poor plays you prevent yourself from making that wins games.

Matt Barkley’s quarterback performance on the road against the struggling New York Jets was a great example of this concept as he was near flawless in his 70 plays, directing the Bills’ offense to 41 points and 451 total yards.

It was not all Barkley as the Buffalo running game did its part grinding out 212 yards in an outstanding effort. Barkley did his share as well, namely, committing zero turnovers and providing sharp, accurate throws to open receivers. Barkley looked comfortable and in command of an offense that he learned just two weeks ago as he was 15 of 25 for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

At no time did he appear to be unsure, which is again a tribute to the job that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has done preparing new quarterbacks nearly every week.

We can break down Barkley’s performance into two categories.

First, let us pinpoint the positive aspects of his performance. The video review reveals that from a decision standpoint that Barkley was smart with the ball. He recognized coverage and attacked correctly. He wasn’t forcing the football and that paid dividends. He wasn’t fooled by anything the Jets threw at him, perhaps because New York played a lot of “man” coverage, which is easily distinguishable. He was accurate and on time with his footwork.

Barkley threw the Buffalo wide receivers “open,” in particular on the deep throws to the outside. Barkley threw those “go” routes to the outside shoulder of his wide receivers, away from the defensive coverage.

He also put enough air under the ball that the wide receivers were able to adjust to the location. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, six of his 15 completions (40 percent) resulted in Buffalo first downs. He was able to keep drives alive and move the chains. He was rhythmic and consistent, again not doing anything extraordinary, just doing the ordinary things well. And finally, he did not miss any easy throws.

The tackle eligible touchdown was patiently executed as he drifted and calmly hit wide open tackle Deon Dawkins on a fantastic play call by Daboll.

Secondly, in his performance, Barkley was able to avoid making catastrophic mistakes. He kept the offense onsides, with the one exception of McCoy’s illegal shift penalty on fourth down in the beginning of the second quarter. He didn’t try to do too much with his voice inflection, which resulted in crisp momentum offensively, a veteran move.

Barkley did not throw an interception or turn the ball over. Turnovers have hurt the Bills almost every week as they are tied for 27th in the NFL with a turnover ratio of minus-7.

He did not muff a snap, which enabled Buffalo’s running game to be seamless both with the “down hill” runs as well as the “jet sweeps.” Buffalo ran more “jet sweeps” with the quarterback under center than any team I’ve seen in recent history as the Jets were unable to “set the edge” and were gashed by outside perimeter runs. This takes a great sense of quarterback timing as he sets the player in motion.

I’m not sure any quarterback on the roster could have done a better job of running the team or moving the team down the field with as few hiccups. There were only four penalties on the Bills, allowing Buffalo to maintain its momentum.

Barkley’s performance was refreshingly solid, accurate, confident, and mistake free, which enabled the Bills to capitalize on two Jets’ turnovers. He performed his duties to near perfection, leading Buffalo to a shocking road victory over the Jets.

In a strange way his quiet, dutiful execution provided the stability necessary to have offensive success. It wasn’t his great plays that made the difference, it was the fact that he didn’t make any mistakes. He did not throw a pick six, or hurt drives by trying to change his cadence. He simply protected the ball l and ran the offense, never trying to do too much. It was a breath of fresh air to a fan base that has been plagued by turnovers and instability.

So where do we go from here? Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills have started their fifth quarterback in 14 games, including the preseason. Barkley’s poise and execution produced the highest quarterback performance grade (97 percent) of the season, in a much-needed victory heading into the bye week.

More importantly, the Bills are heading into their off week with Josh Allen on the verge of returning to the lineup. Allen will most likely start against Jacksonville on Nov. 25.

Veterans Derek Anderson and Barkley have provided some stability and consistency. Now, Allen need to re-establish himself as Buffalo’s offensive leader.