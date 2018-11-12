JANES, Donald C.

JANES - Donald C. November 10, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 60 years to JoAnn (nee Piccarreto) Janes; best father in the whole world to Donald M. Janes, Sandy (Kevin) Sparks and Cindy (Tom) Dobmeier; proud Papa to his grandchildren, Ashley, Adam, Nicholas, Thomas, Jessica, Christopher, Kaitlyn and Andrew, and to his great-grandchildren Dominic, Joseph, Ethan, Nico, Emmett and Natalie; brother of the late Alvin (Virginia) Janes and Patricia (Chester) Okonczak. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a prayer service that will be held on Tuesday, November 13th at 9:30 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St Philip the Apostle R.C. Church at 10 AM. Entombment in St. Matthews Cemetery. No prior visitation. Donald was an Army Veteran, avid hunter and fisherman and was a school bus driver until age 81 for West Seneca Schools. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.