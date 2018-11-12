Internship program at Albright Knox aims to boost minority opportunities

Albright-Knox Art Gallery is one of 10 museums participating in a paid internship program launched by the Association of Art Museum Directors.

The program seeks to give minority undergraduate students an opportunity to work in the arts.

The project hopes to “proactively address the demographic disparity in our industry by recognizing that access to funds is sometimes the biggest hurdle for many people,” said Madeleine Grynsztejn, the association's president.

Students will have 12-week placements with a stipend of $6,300, funded primarily by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The project is in response to a 2015 study by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation that found whites made up 28 percent of staff in U.S. museums and 84 percent of the more prestigious positions, including curators, conservators and educators.