Information sessions on Northland project slated for Thursday

Information sessions will be held Thursday for those who want to learn about projects and opportunities in the Northland Beltline neighborhood and at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

Those interested in a career in advanced manufacturing and energy can attend a pre-enrollment session for the training center from 4 to 5 p.m. at Northland Central, 683 Northland Ave. For more information, call 436-3229 or go to northlandwtc.org.

There also will be an update about the Northland Beltline from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by tours and networking until 8 p.m.

For more information about that, call the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. at 856-6525.