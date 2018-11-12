If healthy, quarterback Josh Allen will start for Bills after bye

If healthy, rookie quarterback Josh Allen will start when the Bills return from the bye week against Jacksonville on Nov. 25, coach Sean McDermott said.

“Josh is our starter when he’s healthy,” McDermott said. “His development is important for him and important for us as we move forward. … It’s important that he gets as many reps as he can get in live game action.”

Allen has not played since he injured his throwing elbow against the Houston Texans last month. McDermott said Allen threw again Monday morning.

"We’re still making progress," McDermottt said. "We’ll continue to move forward and take it one day at a time."

McDermott continued to praise Matt Barkley for his performance in the Bills' 41-10 victory against the New York Jets.

"I thought Matt performed extremely well," McDermott said. "There are some plays he'd like to have back. To come in and do what he did on a short run-up was impressive. Like I said after the game, I liked the look in hie eye and the energy he gave the offense."

The Bills have four quarterbacks on the roster. Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol. McDermott said he and General Manager Brandon Beane will continue to make decisions on the roster at quarterback and other positions during the bye week. McDermott said he also has confidence in Nathan Peterman.

McDermott said both Allen and Peterman have had a chance to learn from the veterans the last few weeks.

"Josh had a front row seat the last several weeks," McDermott said. "There's a lot of things you can take away when you ... take that growth mindset and be (a) sponge and take best from people that are in front of you."