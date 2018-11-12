Share this article

Holiday Valley is hoping to be open on Black Friday. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)

Holiday Valley plans to fire up snow-making guns Tuesday

Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville is set to begin snow-making preparation for the 2018-2019 winter ski season on Tuesday evening.

Humidity and temperatures were anticipated to drop low enough, according to the extended weather forecast, that operators of the resort planned to turn on the snow-making guns Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

If the forecast holds, snow-making could resume on Saturday evening.

Operators of Holiday Valley plan to stockpile the snow – with an anticipated Nov. 23 opening, for the lodge's 62nd winter ski resort season.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
