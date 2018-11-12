Holiday Valley plans to fire up snow-making guns Tuesday

Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville is set to begin snow-making preparation for the 2018-2019 winter ski season on Tuesday evening.

Humidity and temperatures were anticipated to drop low enough, according to the extended weather forecast, that operators of the resort planned to turn on the snow-making guns Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

If the forecast holds, snow-making could resume on Saturday evening.

Operators of Holiday Valley plan to stockpile the snow – with an anticipated Nov. 23 opening, for the lodge's 62nd winter ski resort season.