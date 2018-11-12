Granny's Family Restaurant offers Tonawanda new souvlaki spot

After more than a decade serving Oliver Street, Granny’s Family Restaurant has taken its Greek and Mediterranean menu to Sheridan Drive.

The new place, 2865 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, was opened on Oct. 30 by operators Fadel and Jackie Kobti. (If the last name sounds vaguely familiar, it may be because a relative formerly operated Cobti’s Restaurant at Eggert Road and Bailey Avenue.)

The new room can seat about 60, said Gabriella Kobti, the operators’ daughter.

Chicken and beef souvlaki are popular menu items, she said. Contexts include breakfast combinations with eggs ($11.99), lunch salads ($10.99) and sandwiches ($9.99), as well as dinner plates ($14.99).

The Lebanese owners also offer a lineup of Lebanese and Mediterranean classics. Other meats offered all day in similar dishes include kafta, spiced meat kabobs, kibbe, a beef-bulgur mixture, and lamb. American dinners include chopped sirloin with mushrooms, ham steak (both $11.99) and pork chops ($12.99).

Other sandwiches include fried bologna, tuna and a half-pound cheeseburger (all $5.99).

Vegetarians can enjoy a falafel salad ($10.99), a grilled feta and tomato sandwich ($6.49), veggie burger with fries ($8.49), and the roasted eggplant spread called babaganoush ($6.99), plus lebneh (drained yogurt, $5.99), hummus ($5.99) and tabouli ($7.25), tomato-parsley-bulgur salad.

Granny’s offers breakfast all day, Kobti noted. Two eggs with hash browns or home fries and toast ($5.45), three pancakes or pieces of french toast ($5.49), or a spinach, onions, mushrooms and feta omelet ($9.99) are therefore available for dinner as well.

On Friday’s, she added, Granny’s is well-known for its haddock fish fry ($11.49), with potato salad or cole slaw, and bread.

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 783-7094.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.