Buffalo Bills 41, New York Jets 10
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley walks off the field and gives a hug to Brian Daboll after the game at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley waves to the fans while leaving the field at the end of the game at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones celebrates after the game at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie rushes for a first down over New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a first down over Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones caches a pass for a touchdown over Jets cornerback Buster Skrine in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano leaves the field hurt in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley throws a pass in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones gets high fives from running back LeSean McCoy after catching a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes pressures Jets quarterback Josh McCown into throwing an incomplete pass in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes pressures Jets quarterback Josh McCown into trowing an incomplete pass in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills strong safety Micah Hyde intercepts the ball in front of Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Robert Foster is covered by Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne for a first down in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tackles Jets running back Elijah McGuire in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a first down over Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano intercepts the ball in front of Jets running back Trenton Cannon in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka kicks a field goal in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a touchdown against Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Marcus Murphy rushes for a first down over Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano intercepts the ball in front of Jets running back Trenton Cannon in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes catches a pass for a first down over Jets cornerback Buster Skrine in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes catches a pass for a first down in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones fumbles the ball but it was recovered by Bills tight end Jason Croom for a touchdown in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott calls in a play in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer helps sack Jets quarterback Josh McCown in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a touchdown in front of Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a touchdown over Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones catches a pass while covered by New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine for a first down in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin drops a pass in the end zone while covered by Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a touchdown over Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jason Croom celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with teammate Wyatt Teller.
Getty Images
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones fumbles the ball but it was recovered by Bills tight end Jason Croom for a touchdown in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley throws a long pass on the first play of the game at MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans party during pregame outside MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans party during pregame outside MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans party during pregame outside MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans party during pregame outside MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans party during pregame outside MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans party during pregame outside MetLife Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ken Johnson, aka "Pinto Ron," is celebrating his 400th straight Bills game. He celebrated in the parking lot during pregame at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 46
Monday, November 12, 2018
The Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Related content
Observations: LeSean McCoy finally has his breakout game
Vic Carucci: Matt Barkley equals instant offense for Bills
Bills-Jets Report Card: Straight As across the board in big Buffalo win
