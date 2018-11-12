Friendly Lunetta's hits the right Italian food notes in Cheektowaga

Whizzing along the New York State Thruway we’ve often seen the faded Lunetta’s Restaurant sign around the Cleveland Drive area. Finally, we decided to try it.

Lunetta’s reminded us of an Italian diner/pizzeria. Not unlike a Greek version, Lunetta’s hits all the Italian notes, but also offers items like turkey bacon club ($8.10), roast beef on kaiser roll ($6.95) and hot turkey dinner ($10.15) or sandwich ($6.65) on Wednesday and Sundays.

Visiting on a dreary Saturday spent packing away summer clothes, we went straight for the melancholy-fighting Italian. Lunetta’s serves beer and wine - cheap. A Yuengling draft was $2.30 glass, $3.60 pint. Craft/seasonals are $2.80/$4.50. And when’s the last time you saw a glass of wine for $4.30?

We loved that Lunetta’s offers small portions. A small spaghetti with sauce was only $4.55 or $8.75 full. With meatballs it’s $5.75/$10.95. Stuffed shells are $5.95/$11.75; chicken parm $6.95/$13.45. Lasagna is one size, but at $9.45, who can argue? All dinners include garlic bread.

Diving in, we got a small eggplant Parmesan with spaghetti ($6.45), half manicotti ($7.30) with an added meatball ($1.60) and a small pizza with cheese, pepperoni and mushroom ($10.55 plus $1.30 each topping).

“Did you want fresh or canned mushrooms?” our darling waitress asked. Fresh, of course. She shrugged, “Some people like canned.”

Two lovely stuffed manicotti arrived topped with lots of melty mozzarella. The same for two good-sized breaded eggplant discs served with spaghetti. Buttery garlic bread helped make short work of the delicious homemade sauce. We liked that the sauce was the perfect balance of savory and sweet. The homemade meatball was moist and tasty.

The pizza had lots of cheese, tangy sauce, cup pepperoni and fresh mushrooms on a not-too-thick-thin crust. It was another good choice. Specialty pies start at $13.55 for a small white pizza. Wings start at $10.15 for ten. A large beef taco is $4.55, a chicken quesadilla $7.30.

Friday adds dinners like fried shrimp ($10.15), scallops ($10.35) and several fish fry specials ($12.85) including breaded, beer battered, broiled and baked Italian. An abbreviated breakfast menu is offered open to close daily. Two eggs and toast start at $3.85. An expanded menu is offered Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our grand total, with two beers, came to $37.41, putting a smile our face.

We called later to find out Lunetta’s story. Turns out Tony Lunetta’s grandparents bought a hot dog stand to open an Italian restaurant in 1962. After nine years, they built today’s restaurant next door.

Lunetta has been in the kitchen since the 1970s. The sauce is his grandmother’s recipe. Italian sausage and meatballs are homemade using her recipe, too.

And about that turkey? Lunetta roasts his own for half and whole subs ($4.10-$11.40) and the hot dinners/sandwiches, both served with homemade gravy. Tuesdays he makes chicken a la king, $9.95 dinner, with salad, veg and potato or $6.30 for just the a la king over toast.

We told Lunetta it’s nice to have the option of smaller portions.

He replied with a good-natured chuckle, “If I was a smart restaurant owner I wouldn’t, but I like my customers too much.” Lucky for us.

CHEAP EATS

878 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga (831-2951)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Price range: Regular menu averages between $8 to $12; some higher select items.

Parking: Lot

Wheelchair-accessible: Yes, but dining area is small.

Gluten-free options: No special gluten-free menu.

