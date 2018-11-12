Free throws help boost Niagara to opening victory over Bona

Niagara scored its last nine points at the free throw line Monday night to nail down an 80-72 victory over Big 4 rival St. Bonaventure at the Gallagher center.

It was the season opener for the Purple Eagles, who outshot Bona, 19-2 at the line, taking advantage of the 22 personals called against the visitors. It was Niagara's second straight victory in the rivalry that has now reached 159 games. Aside from Canisius, it is the opponent Bona has faced most in its men's basketball history.

Senior Marvin Prochet led Niagara with a 20-points, 10-rebound double-double. James Towns, a junior guard from Detroit, had 18 points for the Purple Eagles including 5 of 6 at the line in the final 1:04.

Towns scored 11 of his points in the last three and a half minutes. He beat the shot clock for a jumper that made it 64-58 with 3:32 left. Towns followed that with a three-pointer and when Prochet did the same, Niagara had a nine-point lead with 1:47 left. After that it was a matter of making free throws as the Bonnies fouled in an attempt to catch up.

Junior transfer Jalen Poyser led the Bonnies with 21 points. Sophomore Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had 14 points and 13 rebounds, 6-10 freshman Osun Osunniyi had 14 and Dominick Welch, the freshman from Cheektowaga, had 10.

Bona played without senior starters Courtney Stockard and LaDarien Griffin. Stockard is recovering from knee surgery. Griffin (knee) was injured in the season opener against Bucknell.

With Niagara making only one of its first eight three-pointers, the Bonnies led the early going. Bona’s largest lead with nine points, 22-13, with 9:10 left in the first half. A 14-0 Niagara run took care of that with Prochet, Towns and Tate accounting for all the points in the rally.

Niagara led, 34-31, at the half. The Bonnies did take a 47-42 lead early in the second half, but two threes by Tate wiped that out and Niagara never trailed again.

The Purple Eagles ended up making 7 of 22 three-point attempts. They made 27 of 62 overall. Bona shot 47.1 percent (32 of 68, 6 of 15 on threes).

The Bonnies (1-2) had only three free-throw attempts.

"That’s the least amount since I’ve been here," said Bona coach Mark Schmidt, but he didn’t not blame that disparancy for the loss. Instead he cited rebounding and defense as areas where the Bonnies need to improve.

Griffs open at Bucknell

Canisius, one of the last NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams to open, will finally get its regular season under way tonight against Bucknell (1-1) in Lewisburg, Pa.

The surprise team of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference last season, Coach Reggie Witherspoon’s Golden Griffins are facing a tough nonconference slate which includes NCAA champion Villanova in Florida on Thanksgiving Weekend before they get to MAAC play.

Bucknell, the defending Patriot League champion, defeated St. Bonaventure in overtime last week, 88-85, at the Reilly Center before losing to Fairfield at home, 60-58 on Saturday.

Canisius women seek third straight over Bona

The Canisius women’s team (0-1) will be looking for a third straight win over St. Bonaventure (1-1) at 7 p.m. tonight at the Reilly Center. The Griffs lost their home opener last Friday to Miami (Ohio), 62-59. Bona (1-1) routed Niagara, 76-48, at home before losing at nationally ranked Georgia, 67-40, last Friday.