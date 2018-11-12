Former Bills cornerback Ronald Darby out for season with knee injury

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in a game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

Darby, who was acquired in a trade from the Bills in training camp in 2017, injured his right knee on a noncontact play during the third quarter of Sunday night's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys. The 24-year-old was seen wearing a brace on his knee in the locker room.

The loss of Darby is a significant one for the Eagles (4-5), who are getting thin in the secondary. Fellow cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) sat out Sunday night's game with injuries.

Rasul Douglas started for Mills versus Dallas, while free safety Avonte Maddox moved into the nickel position for Jones. Undrafted rookie Chandon Sullivan, who spent time on the practice squad, replaced Darby at cornerback on Sunday night.

Considered the Eagles' top cornerback, Darby will join starting free safety Rodney McLeod (torn MCL) on injured reserve.

Darby has recorded 43 tackles, 12 pass breakups and an interception in nine games this season.

Darby has collected 214 tackles and six interceptions in 46 career games with the Eagles and Bills. Buffalo selected Darby in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.