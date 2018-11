The rich maritime past of the Great Lakes will be the subject of an upcoming talk.

Cleveland Underwater Explorers will discuss its underwater archaeology research and present its findings on Great Lakes shipwrecks.

The 11 a.m. talk on Nov. 17 will be at Buffalo Maritime Center, 90 Arthur St.

A $5 donation is recommended.

For more information or to reserve space, call 881-0111 or visit www.buffalomaritimecenter.org.