Emergency heating assistance now available to eligible residents

Erie County will begin accepting applications for emergency heating assistance Tuesday.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, runs through the end of March. The new HEAP office is located on the second floor of 460 Main St., about 30 feet from the old HEAP office.

HEAP is open to residents without heat or with a shut-off notice. Applicants are encouraged to apply online, rather than make a trip to the downtown HEAP office to wait in line. Residents with heat and who do not have a shut-off notice are also encouraged to apply online at http://www.mybenefits.ny.gov or by calling the HEAP Application Request Line at 858-1969.

Eligible households can receive a $350 regular benefit. For instance, a family of four would be eligible for HEAP if they earn a gross income of less than $4,598 a month. Households that have heat included in their rent may receive a different amount.