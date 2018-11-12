Editorial: Gerrymandering failed for GOP in state Senate loss

New Yorkers – those who have been paying attention – always knew that things were working backwards in the state’s election process. Their politicians were choosing them before they ever got to choose their politicians.

It’s called gerrymandering and, last week, despite years of practice, it failed for Republicans who have long controlled the New York State Senate. Come January, Democrats will take charge.

New York has been adept at this cynical game, specifically and diabolically meant to undermine the influence of voting. It’s how politicians here and around the country have corrupted what should be a hygienic process meant to preserve democratic government. Instead, they distort it.

The Constitution requires a national census to be conducted every 10 years and, based on its results, for political boundaries to be redrawn. The goal is to ensure that election districts – such as for the state Senate – contain equal numbers of residents, preserving the essential democratic concept of “one person, one vote.”

But when politicians carve up the state into districts shaped like earmuffs or “the smiling profile of an old man with a scraggly beard,” democracy has been turned on its head. It has been, in a word, corrupted.

Gerrymandering is, literally, a power play and both parties have been guilty of it. But for Senate Republicans, in addition to seeking power, there was a more desperate motivation: simple survival.

Last week, it all came crashing down. Changing demographics and the state’s leftward tilt finally overcame the party’s determined and dirty efforts to maintain its last outpost of influence. Democrats not only won control of the chamber, but did so decisively. They could wind up with a seven-vote majority over the Republicans, under whom the trap door suddenly opened.

Now, only days after the election, Democrats are already talking about gerrymandering district lines after the 2020 census to expand and consolidate their power. There’s a chance to stop it and all New Yorkers, regardless of party, have an interest in doing so.

In 2014, the state’s voters approved a constitutional amendment meant to end gerrymandering. It was an imperfect approach, but it was better than making no change.

Under the new system, which falls short of the goal of truly independent redistricting, a 10-member panel will be appointed by a variety of interests, including the governor and the majority and minority leaders of each legislative chamber. The amendment bars them from drawing maps for political advantage, whether by favoring incumbents or parties or by disadvantaging racial or other minority groups. Court would have the right to review the results.

In the end, even-handed redistricting is to the advantage of all New Yorkers. District drawn without regard to party influence can produce more competitive elections, requiring winners to heed to interests of all their constituents, not just those of their own party.

What is more, even if the state as a whole leans toward Democrats, voters will rebel if their interests are not being met. It's harder to rebel when gerrymandering mutes the opposition.

Come January, state government will be entirely in the sway of the Democratic Party, which will control the offices of governor, attorney general and comptroller as well as both chambers of the Legislature. That construct muzzles a crucial check on majority power.

Perhaps Democrats will surprise the state by passing thoughtful legislation and empowering minority caucuses. But experience suggests otherwise. Regardless, the best way to ensure some level of attentiveness is to keep them looking over their shoulders, and the best way to accomplish that is through fair and competitive elections.

That could happen here, but New Yorkers will need to watch closely, because history shows that powerful people know how to get their way, regardless of the rules.