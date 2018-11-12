Don Paul: Can you catch a cold from the cold?

I recently shared a Facebook post which states: “YOU CAN’T CATCH A COLD FROM GOING OUT IN THE COLD. YOU CAN’T CATCH A COLD FROM GETTING YOUR HEAD WET. YOU CAN’T CATCH A COLD FROM BEING COLD. YOU CATCH A COLD FROM A VIRUS. (Wash your hands.) Sincerely, Doctors”

That’s about right. But nothing could convince my mom, or tens of millions of other moms from the past, of those fundamental truths.

Colds do tend to increase in colder weather, and the link seems apparent to many not so inclined to read up on the topic of rhinoviruses. There are more than 200 of the latter which cause cold symptoms. You do have to be exposed to one or more of them to contract a cold. There is no other route to cold contagion than contact with the virus.

Still, there are some extenuating circumstances related to colder weather which give the virus an easier time of gaining entrance to your systems. Homes, businesses and schools during the heating season may develop extremely dry air which, in turn, dries the mucus membranes around our eyes, in our nose, mouth, throat and lungs. If the membranes crack from excess drying, that may afford a rhinovirus a free pass inside. Conversely, cold viruses live longer in dry air, and they replicate much more efficiently in warm air.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the number of colds increases in the fall and winter, and decreases in the spring and summer.

Proximity between young children in schools and day care increases contagion risks, especially because young children have not been alive long enough to develop immunity against many of these viruses. The CDC reports most children suffer five to seven colds per year. Children have to be taught to wash their hands frequently, and not to rub their eyes and nose. That takes repetition, so they can develop a routine. Learning to sneeze and cough into the crook of their arm/elbow is important as well. (We generally don’t touch other people with our elbows.) Of course, that goes for us adults as well.

Our immune systems certainly play a role in fighting off these viruses. For one thing, once you’ve had a particular cold virus, your body manufactures antibodies giving you immunity against that virus.

There is some anecdotal and inconclusive evidence that prolonged or frequent exposure to cold can weaken some people’s immune systems which would theoretically increase the risk of successful viral attacks. However, rather than worrying about this inconclusive evidence, a wiser course would probably be to take actions to strengthen our immune systems. I don’t want to get elitist on you, but here are some basic, peer-reviewed bullet points on how to do that from good ol’ Harvard Medical School:

Get adequate sleep. Most people require seven to eight hours. Persistent sleep deprivation weakens the immune system, not only to colds but to other diseases, lessens mental alertness, raises blood pressure, and increases the risk of heart disease.

Don't smoke. The list of maladies attached to smoking, many deadly, goes on and on. But overall weakening of the immune system is another byproduct of smoking.

Exercise regularly. Exercise is a booster for the immune system and our overall sense of well-being.

Eat more fruits and vegetables. The majority of us don't even come close to the regular recommended fruit and vegetable intake. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables does so much more than popping Vitamin C or other supplements.

Drink alcohol in moderation. Too much alcohol, besides its other effects, weakens the immune system.

Maintain a healthy weight. That doesn't mean a few extra pounds are a major threat, but obesity puts a hit on the immune system, among other things.

Again, keep washing those hands. The rhinoviruses can be spread by droplets in the air, but we can at least wash them off our hands before we unconsciously touch our eyes, mouth and nose.

Every one of these steps are tremendously more important than taking supplements. There is only sketchy evidence that Vitamin C can even shorten the length of a cold, let alone prevent or cure colds (for which there is zero evidence). In fact, too much Vitamin C has been associated with development of kidney stones in some people, and that HAS been proven. Evidence on echinacea is even weaker.

If you have a question on supplements and colds, or supplements in general, you don’t have to call or make an appointment with your doctor. Just chat with your pharmacist. It’s free! Every pharmacist I’ve talked to at my supermarket tells me they are more than happy to supply advice and counsel to us and, yes, they are academic experts in this field. Let’s just say they beat the heck out of relying on social media for medical advice, no matter how well meaning the advice donor.

None of this means your mom and my mom were wrong about bundling up, staying warm and all that good mom advice. But helping out our immune systems fight off the actual viruses my mom didn’t seem to know about is worth the battle. Just look at this Harvard Medical School image of one of our phagocytes taking out two evil pathogens.