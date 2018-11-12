DL&W corridor receives grant for trail project

The Western New York Land Conservancy's proposed 1.5-mile rail trail project along the former DL&W corridor has received a $245,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

The planned linear park would run along the Buffalo River and through the Old First Ward, Valley and Perry neighborhoods from near the DL&W Terminal to Silo City.

"The new trail and linear park on the former DL&W rail corridor will support enhanced health outcomes for our community by expanding access to the physical and mental health benefits of immersion in nature, walking and biking," said Michael Ball, who directs the Blue Fund, a health-focused grants program.

A design competition, with urban designer Kishore Varanasi advising, is planned for the corridor.