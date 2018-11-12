DISCHNER, Lynn (Feldt)

DISCHNER - Lynn (nee Feldt)

Of West Seneca, November 10, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Mark Dischner; loving mother of Kara, Laura and Jenna; dear sister of Gary (Colleen) Feldt, Cindy (Bill) Kerelchuk, Ron (Sherri) Feldt and Bruce Feldt; sister-in-law of Mike (Charlene) Dischner and Karen (Joe) Ralabate. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca Street where funeral services will follow at 7PM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc or the Roswell Park Alliance. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com