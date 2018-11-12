Delay could push Chris Collins' civil case deep into his next term

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Collins' legal troubles could drag on even deeper into the next Congress, thanks to a federal judge's ruling in Manhattan late last week.

U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Friday delayed the Securities and Exchange Commission's civil case against Collins and his co-defendants until after their criminal case is resolved.

"Proceedings in this action are stayed in their entirety," except for a limited amount of information that the SEC can provide to defense attorneys as they begin to prepare their case, Failla wrote in a court order.

Collins and his co-defendants are set to go on trial Feb. 3, 2020, and their trial could take several weeks. As a result, the civil case against Collins is not likely to resume until the spring of that year.

Prosecutors requested that the civil action be delayed, as they routinely do in cases where there are parallel criminal and civil actions. Criminal cases are always given priority, as prosecutors fear that complications could arise if parallel civil and criminal cases proceeded together.

But in the case of Collins, the delay has added significance. He holds a narrow lead over Democrat Nathan McMurray, and if Collins' re-election is certified, it will mean he could be facing legal challenges deep into his fourth term in Congress.

Prosecutors charged Collins with fraud, conspiracy and lying to an FBI agent in connection with an alleged insider trading scheme. Collins' son Cameron and the younger Collins' future father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, face similar charges.

Collins has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to fight the charges in court. If he were to plead guilty, however, it's possible that the deal would resolve both the criminal and civil charges at the same time.

The SEC's civil charges stem from the same alleged insider trading scheme as the criminal case. Collins is accused of calling his son from a White House picnic in June 2017 to give him insider information about an Australian biotech firm in which they and several others close to the Collins family were heavily invested.

While Collins did not sell stock based on that insider information, prosecutors say his son and Zarsky did.