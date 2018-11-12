Daemen women draw No.3 seed in NCAA volleyball regional

Daemen, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 6 American International at noon on Thursday in the NCAA Division II East Regional women’s volleyball championships in West Haven, Conn.

The Daemen-AIC winner will face the winner of the 2:30 p.m. match Thursday between No. 2 Adelphi and No. 7 Southern Connecticut on Friday. AIC is 21-11 and lost to Southern Connecticut in the championship match of the Northeast-10 Conference playoffs.

Also competing in the regional are host No. 1 New Haven, No. 8 Saint Anselm (N.H.), No. 4 Molloy and No. 5 Holy Family. New Haven drew the No. 1 seed despite losing on its home court to Saint Anselm in the first round of the NE-10 Tournament

The semifinal winners will play for the Regional championship on Dec. 3. The eight regional champions will advance to the NCAA Division II Championship Nov. 29-Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.

Daemen last appeared in the East Region championship when it hosted the 2016 matches. This year’s Wildcats enter the regionals with a 21-10 record. Coach Stephanie Albano’s team went 13-1 to win the East Coast Conference regular season championship, then defeated Bridgeport and Molloy to win the ECC postseason tournament.

Junior Meghan Ballou (Eden) leads the Wildcats with 263 kills and sophomore Tizrah Peters (Sweet Home) has 258 with a .265 hitting percentage. Freshman setter Isa McCaffrey has 1,085 assists.