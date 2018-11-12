Could UB basketball be on the verge of top 25 ranking?

UPDATE: Fresh off its victory at No. 13 West Virginia, the University of Buffalo men's basketball team is in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history.

Every preseason prognostication about the University at Buffalo basketball team pointed to the Bulls’ upset victory against Arizona in last season’s NCAA Tournament to show how good the program is.

Two games into the 2018-19 season, and there is another indication.

C.J. Massinburg scored 35 of his 43 points in the second half and overtime as UB upended No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94, late Friday night in Morgantown.

It was the first true road win against a ranked team in UB basketball history.

“The Arizona win is huge because everyone is watching,” coach Nate Oats said afterward. “Even though it’s not in the NCAA Tournament, this is probably a tougher, bigger win than the Arizona win.”

Bigger? Maybe. Tougher? Seems so.

UB beat Arizona, 89-68, and pulled away in the second half. Against West Virginia, UB trailed by as many as 13 on several occasions. The Bulls rally was led by Massinburg’s barrage of three-pointers, including the one that forced overtime with 15 seconds left.

And rather than win on a neutral court, they had to go to WVU Coliseum, where the Mountaineers were 64-5 in nonconference home games in 12 years under coach Bob Huggins. It also was the first time that West Virginia lost its season opener at home since the 1988-1989 season.

Beyond that, the Bulls did to West Virginia what West Virginia tries to do to the opponent: Force turnovers. UB committed eight turnovers in the first half, but then had just three over the second half and overtime. Meanwhile, UB forced 19 turnovers.

“They did to us exactly what we’ve done to other teams,” Huggins said.

The next step could come Monday when the first Associated Press poll of the regular season is released. UB could be ranked. There is no coaches poll this week because teams have not played enough games. The first coaches poll of the regular season is next Monday.

UB (2-0) struggled shooting the ball, especially in the first half, and finished at 40 percent for the night. In a season-opening 82-67 victory against St. Francis (Pa.), UB shot 42.9 percent. The Bulls are a good shooting team. The challenge is showing it.

“We’re going to get shots,” Oats said. “I thought the first game we took some bad contested ones. I don’t think we took any bad ones tonight. If you don’t turn the ball over against that press, you’re going to get good shots. Most teams don’t want to take them them quick. We don’t care. I don’t care if it’s 5 seconds into the shot clock or 25 seconds. You’re open, you shoot it. Keep shooting the ball, they will drop eventually.”

The Bulls remain on the road and face Southern Illinois in Carbondale on Monday. Southern Illinois opened its season Friday with a 71-59 loss to Kentucky.

Bonnies cruise to victory

Junior Jalen Poyser scored 23 points and freshman Kyle Lofton added 16 to lead St. Bonaventure to a 67-36 victory over Jackson State at the Reilly Center.

Osun Osunniyi, a 6-foot-10 freshman center, blocked six of his seven shots in the second half as the Bonnies (1-1) held an opponent under 40 points for the first time since a 76-32 win over Appalachian State in 1995.

“I thought it was a good bounce-back game for us,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said.

“Osun Osunniyi didn’t score a basket and Alpha Okoli didn’t score a basket, but they had such an impact on (the game) from a defensive standpoint. I told the guys, it’s not always offense that can affect the game.”

St. Bonaventure will play at Niagara on Monday at 7 p.m.