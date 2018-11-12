Construction on new ECMC lobby set to begin Tuesday

Construction on a new main entrance to Erie County Medical Center is set to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, which will prompt a switch to a temporary hospital entrance a few hundred feet north of the old entrance, ECMC officials announced Monday.

The new entrance will be named for Buffalo restaurateur and philanthropist Russell J. Salvatore, who donated $1 million to the hospital's capital campaign.

In total, Salvatore and other contributors raised more than $9.5 million for the campaign, which will lead to the construction of a new state-of-the-art trauma center and emergency department, as well as other capital improvements at the hospital, including reconstruction of the main lobby, ECMC officials said.

Salvatore donated $500,000 towards the opening of the Russell J. Salvatore Orthopaedic Unit at ECMC in 2015.

In 2012, he donated $250,000 to upgrade television sets in patient rooms.