Civil rights movement veteran to speak at Burning Books

A veteran of the 1960s civil rights movement will speak about how blacks also used weapons during that period to defend themselves against white supremacist violence.

Charles Cobb, who was active with the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, will talk about "The Non-Violent Stuff'll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement Possible."

Cobb, a visiting professor in Africana Studies at Brown University, will appear at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Burning Books, 420 Connecticut St.