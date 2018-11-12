Share this article

print logo

Civil rights movement veteran to speak at Burning Books

| Published | Updated

A veteran of the 1960s civil rights movement will speak about how blacks also used weapons during that period to defend themselves against white supremacist violence.

Charles Cobb, who was active with the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, will talk about "The Non-Violent Stuff'll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement Possible."

Cobb, a visiting professor in Africana Studies at Brown University, will appear at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Burning Books, 420 Connecticut St.

Mark Sommer – Mark Sommer is an enterprise reporter and former arts editor at The Buffalo News. He writes about an array of subjects, including development, the waterfront, transportation and culture.
There are no comments - be the first to comment