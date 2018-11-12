Share this article

City of Tonawanda police discover meth lab in trailer

City of Tonawanda Police said they found a meth lab Sunday in a camping trailer in a backyard on Kohler Street in the City of Tonawanda.

Police said they were directed to the site. Inside the trailer, they found items commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine, including crystalline substances, clear plastic bottles and cooking devices.

Police said the person who alerted them to the situation told police of their suspicion a relative had been using all the items inside the trailer.

Police said neighbors were never in danger during the investigation. Police secured the scene until the State Police Certified Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was called at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to document and remove all the items inside the trailer.

City of Tonawanda Police detectives Monday were investigating.

