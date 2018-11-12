CANFIELD, Diane Marie

CANFIELD - Diane Marie Of South Buffalo, November 11, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Gordon and Marie Canfield; loving sister of Dale (Wayne) Kapulka, Daniel Canfield and the late Deborah (Ronald) Nawotka; dearest niece of Jean Kaznowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends, Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. Funeral service is Wednesday at 11 AM.