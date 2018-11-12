Bench helps UB put away Southern Illinois

Superior depth for the University at Buffalo paid off Monday night in the Bulls’ 62-53 victory over Southern Illinois before 4,373 at SIU Arena in Carbondale, Ill.

UB (3-0), which cracked the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in its history earlier in the day, broke the game open with a 15-3 run in the second half. The Bulls went from a 45-40 advantage to a 60-43 lead with 3:47 left. And, the rally was not led by CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins or Jeremy Harris, the players who usually carry the scoring load for the Bulls. Those three contributed no points in the decisive run.

Instead, it was junior guard Davonta Jordan (six points on two 3-pointers), senior forward Montell McRae (five points, including a 3-pointer) and freshman Jeenathan Williams (four points) who led the charge.

McRae and Harris finished with 11 points each to top UB scoring for the game. Massinburg, who had a career-high 43 points in the overtime win at West Virginia on Friday, had only seven Monday night on 3 for 9 shooting, 1 for 6 from outside the arc. Perkins had seven points, but led the rebounding effort with 11 boards.

UB coach Nate Oats used 11 players, nine of whom played double-digit minutes, but only Massinburg (34) logged more than 29 minutes.

“That was a tough environment to get a win in,” Oats said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our guys on this road trip. We kind of out-toughed them a little bit. … We got on the glass, created some second-chance points and manufactured some points to grind out a win.”

The Bulls had a 41-33 rebound advantage, 24-18 in the second half.

Southern Illinois (0-2) , which first gained fame when Walt Frazier led them to the NIT championship in 1967, ran off 12 points in the first half for a 16-8 lead. Two free throws by Williams with 1:29 left in the half gave UB in front to stay and a three by Harris made it 31-27 at halftime.

The Bulls will not play again until Nov. 21, when Ivy League Dartmouth visits.