Sabres Notebook: Sam Reinhart's hot hand earns call to top line

Sam Reinhart's hot hand has earned him a promotion.

Reinhart got a chance to play with Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner in the third period Saturday and the trio produced two late goals that got the Sabres even in their eventual 4-3 shootout win over Vancouver. The line practiced together Monday in HarborCenter and will get the call in Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay in KeyBank Center.

Jason Pominville, who had combined with Eichel and Skinner to form one of the NHL's top trios the last three weeks, is joining Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Sobotka.

Reinhart has a goal, three assists and a plus-4 ranking the last three games while Pominville had just one assist and is minus-4 in the same span. Reinhart has two goals and 10 assists on the season and his 12 points are fourth on the team behind Eichel (19), Skinner (19) and Pominville (15).

"Things have been going well lately," Reinhart said. "I'm trying to play the same way regardless where I am in the lineup. The last few games, [Rodrigues and Sobotka] and I played well together but this is a different opportunity for me, too."

The other lines have Casey Mittelstadt centering Conor Sheary and Kyle Okposo, with Johan Larsson between Patrik Berglund and Tage Thompson. Zemgus Girgensons may be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Remi Elie is an extra forward.

"I'm fine with whatever line I'm on," Pominville said. "We know lines can change after wins or after losses and they'll change again. 'Roger' [Rodrigues] and I have had success. And 'Sobi' [Sobotka] is a smart player, fun to play with. We can jell well and be a reliable line. And we have two guys who take faceoffs too."

Coach Phil Housley said he was hoping to get a little more balance from his forward group and to take advantage of Rodrigues' improved play the last two games at center.

"I like the way he's been playing up the middle," Housley said. "He's shown his speed and you've got two really experienced guys on the wings."

•••

Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek visited the Sabres' dressing room Monday and who did he stop to meet for the first time? New Buffalo starting goaltender Carter Hutton.

"It was cool. That was obviously a legend, a guy I grew up watching a lot of," Hutton said. "I don't think I can emulate him too well the way he played. He's a legend here and one of the greatest goalies to play the game."

Hasek, who now lives full-time in the Czech Republic, comes to Buffalo a few times a year to meet with friends and advisers of his Hasek's Heroes. He was en route to Toronto for Monday night's Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Hutton was in St. Louis when the Blues celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2017 and said it's been interesting to watch Housley put a big emphasis on the Sabres' history. Photos of many old Sabres, including Hasek, were added above the team's dressing room stalls this season.

"It definitely was an important thing for us to get some of the younger guys to understand the meaning of what being a Sabre is and the alumni that comes with it, what this city is built on," Hutton said. "That's part of the passion. A big backing of that is having pride in wearing the jersey, what it means to be a Sabre and what this team and city have been through as an organization and as a whole in Buffalo."

•••

Former Sabres goaltending prospect Cal Petersen was recalled Monday by the Los Angeles Kings from Ontario of the AHL after Jack Campbell went down with a torn meniscus. With Campbell and Jonathan Quick both out, Petersen and Peter Budaj will share the Los Angeles net.

Petersen, 24, was just 2-3-1 with a 4.29 goals-against average and .881 save percentage at Ontario. But he was solid there last year as a pro rookie (23-14-2, 2.58/.910).

The Notre Dame product was the Sabres' fifth-round pick in 2013 but opted not to sign with Buffalo and moved on to Los Angeles as a free agent in 2017.

•••

Housley was teammates with two players getting inducted into the Hall tonight, spending 22 games in front of New Jersey goaltender Martin Brodeur in 1995-96 and parts of two seasons with Martin St. Louis in Calgary (1998-99 and 1999-2000) before the undrafted forward's career blossomed in Tampa Bay.

Housley, of course, was inducted into the Hall in 2015 and said he understood what this year's class was going through a few hours before the ceremony.

"You're never ready until you get up on the stage," said Housley, who famously used his 1980s-era Jofa helmet as a prop during his speech. "You prepare and think about your speech and all of a sudden, it just hits you like a ton of bricks. This is actually happening. So it will be funny to see how they adjust from that presentation until they get to the podium because I know once you got up on stage, it just hit you."