Travis Yost's Metrics: Sabres are winning possessions battle for first time in years

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is currently part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Travis was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Sabres for The Buffalo News this season. Follow Travis on Twitter: @travisyost.

For the first time in a long time, the Buffalo Sabres are taking the game to their opponents.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen encouraging signs from Phil Housley’s group. The biggest development has undoubtedly been the shaping of an electric first-line – a trio of attackers (Jeff Skinner, Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville) who can consistently drive the puck north and apply consistent pressure in the offensive zone. Merely the development of one credible line would have been a welcomed deviation from where this organization was two years ago when it felt like every group of forwards and defensemen were fighting a war of attrition.

Make no mistake, the top line is the primary reason why the Sabres are off to an encouraging start. That unit is playing close to 30 percent of games and generally getting the better of their opponents. But it isn’t the only reason why the Sabres have become competitive.

Across the lineup, more Sabres players are spending more time in the attacking third. Not only does that mean marginally more scoring opportunities that really didn’t exist during the “decade of darkness,” but it also means more relief for their goaltenders Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark. After all, the only tried-and-true way of eliminating opponent scoring is to own the puck. The less time of possession the other team has, the less shots a team will take. The less shots a team takes, the less it will score over time.

Let’s look at a simple distribution of Sabres skaters season-to-date by shot share (or Corsi percent). We would consider 50 percent “breaking even” – for every shot they give up defensively, they match with one shot offensively. High performing top-six units can sustain percentages north of 52 percent, generally outscoring their opponents by way of shot volume and shot quality. Reliable bottom-six groups tend to float around 48 to 50 percent, generally due to seeing some of those minutes coming against top-six units around the league.

Here is how Buffalo shapes up this season:

Twelve Buffalo skaters have outshot their opponents head-to-head, with a median performance of 51.4 percent. Keep in mind that about 20 percent of the regular season has already elapsed and most of these skaters have at least 200 minutes of ice time, so we aren’t dealing with particularly small samples anymore. Core team strengths – like the above-referenced first line – are obvious here, with players such as Skinner and Pominville getting 55 percent of the shot share while on the ice. (Remaining team weaknesses are, too. As much as Buffalo has improved, the blue line remains a substantial work in progress. And this will likely be a theme through the entire regular season.)

But the area I really want to emphasize here concerns Buffalo’s “middle-six.” The Sabres feel like a top-heavy team because of how many goals have come from their first unit, but their second and third lines are doing well to drive north, too. Johan Larsson, Zemgus Girgensons, Patrik Berglund, Kyle Okposo and Casey Mittelstadt are all seeing 51 percent or more of the shot share, and not one of those players has seen but spot minutes with the team’s most talented forwards. And so while it feels like Buffalo is a much improved product because of all of the wondrous goal-scoring from the team’s most skilled attackers, there’s a secondary layer of improvement within a number of depth players in the Sabres organization.

Not all of those players have turned those shot advantages into goals just yet, but some have. And that’s really the rule of the game. Win the shot battle long enough and you’ll start to see the goals fall in line.

If we look at how that relationship has played out this season, you see some encouraging results. Nine skaters are both outshooting and outscoring their opponents. Another four skaters are outshooting their opponents, but just haven’t had the goal luck. And only two players – forward Vladimir Sobotka and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, both used in more defense-oriented roles this season – are really seeing poor results on both fronts. (Great performance would see a player land in the top-right quadrant here; poor performance would see a player land in the bottom-left quadrant.)

This only serves to reemphasize that the shot advantages are paying dividends when it comes to winning on goal differential and, correspondingly, that such a goal differential are driving early wins into the standings.

Maybe by now you are convinced that this Sabres team is, to some degree, improved. But how much different is this season’s iteration than what we have seen in all those futile seasons predating 2018-19? Again, let’s focus on the shot-share piece here. The below graphs show rolling shot averages since the 2011-12 season over 10-game intervals. And to me, it illustrates precisely why Buffalo is legitimately in a playoff race as we head toward Thanksgiving:

That little inflection point at the end? That’s where Buffalo has started outshooting their opponents on a regular basis. And the wild part here is we can look back seven years – seven years! – and struggle to find another instance in which Buffalo looked like the better team from the shot share battle.

This will be the trend to watch as the season progresses. If Buffalo can sustain this, particularly with its depth players, there’s a real shot that the Sabres can break an ugly, ugly playoff drought.