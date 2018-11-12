Buffalo man charged with drug possession after vehicle found off the road

A Buffalo man was arrested on drug charges Saturday morning after police found his vehicle off the road in East Otto, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Tony M. Peebles Jr., 29, of East Utica Street, was arrested on Rohr Hill Road at about 11:15 a.m.

Deputies found crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin in Peebles' possession, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Peebles was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.