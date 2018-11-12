Twitter reacts to Bills releasing Nathan Peterman
When the Buffalo Bills announced they released quarterback Nathan Peterman on Monday night, the Twitter reactions were overwhelmingly positive ... and filled with snark.
Moments after the announcement, Peterman's Wikipedia entry was changed to say: "Nathan Interception Peterman is a former American football quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He is widely considered as the best quarterback to ever play the game of football."
Here are some of the best Twitter responses:
This is the first Nathan Peterman release that wasn't intercepted.
— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 13, 2018
Bills fans to Nathan Peterman #GoBills pic.twitter.com/QhxdPV4iVo
— Dom Renna (@drennaESNY) November 13, 2018
Are there enough good moments for a Nathan Peterman highlight reel?
— Playoff Clayton Kershaw (@BautistaBomb) November 13, 2018
This just in: Nathan Peterman was just intercepted leaving New Era field #RipPetermanPicks
— Josh (@J_Mason18) November 13, 2018
Do not weep for Nathan Peterman. He will go to work for his rich father selling urban sombreros and be just fine. pic.twitter.com/BgCbALMVkX
— Macyk 🌩 (@MarkMacyk) November 13, 2018
Bills released Nathan Peterman and UB men’s basketball is ranked in the top 25! Good day for Buffalo sports
— Luke Horton (@lehorto) November 13, 2018
Although most were happy to see Peterman go, some people still wished him good luck and thanked him.
@NatePeterman Good luck to you Nathan 🙏🏾
— BILLieve88 (@BILLieve88) November 13, 2018
@NatePeterman keep your head up man
— colin😎 (@colinrankin420) November 13, 2018
All kidding aside. Nathan peterman wasn’t a good qb but three isn’t anyone who wouldn’t want their kid to be the type of man he is.
— Clay Anastasio (@ClaymNU) November 13, 2018
