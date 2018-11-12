Share this article

Nathan Peterman was released by the Bills Monday night. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

Twitter reacts to Bills releasing Nathan Peterman

When the Buffalo Bills announced they released quarterback Nathan Peterman on Monday night, the Twitter reactions were overwhelmingly positive ... and filled with snark.

Moments after the announcement, Peterman's Wikipedia entry was changed to say: "Nathan Interception Peterman is a former American football quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He is widely considered as the best quarterback to ever play the game of football."

Josh Allen will return as Bills starter; Nathan Peterman released

Here are some of the best Twitter responses:

Although most were happy to see Peterman go, some people still wished him good luck and thanked him.

