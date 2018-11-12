Brian Wilson, Weird Al Yankovic both announce Artpark dates for 2019

These two performers are remarkably different, but it's possible - even likely - that both will sell out their just-announced Artpark shows next year.

Brian Wilson - the founder of the Beach Boys - will bring his Pet Sounds Tour on June 15 to the Artpark Mainstage Theatre, while polka parody king Weird Al Yankovic's Strings Attached Tour will include an area stop at 5 p.m. July 23 in the Artpark Amphitheater.

For Wilson's show with original Beach Boy Al Jardine and late-arriving Beach Boy Blondie Chaplin, tickets - which range from $67 to $97 - go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at tickets.com and artpark.net, (888) 223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office.

Now 76, the legendary pop band's singer-songwriter has been the subject of loads of Buffalo News articles through the years, including Jeff Miers' review in 2016, Tim O'Shei's interview that same year, and a breakdown of the relationship between the artist and former bandmate Mike Love.

Miers called "Pet Sounds" - which turned 50 years old in 2016 - one of the "greatest records ever put to tape."

For Weird Al, advance tickets, $17-$77, go on sale Nov. 16 at the venue's ticket office, Tickets.com or by phone at (888) 223-6000. A limited number of VIP packages are also available to purchase here.

Unlike this year's "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," which saw Weird Al perform in a rare intimate setting, focusing heavily on original music over parodies, Yankovic will perform alongside a full symphonic orchestra for every date of the tour. He promises this to be his "most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever." And considering his past, that's quite a promise.

