[BN] Blitz newsletter: Should the Bills ride the hot hand at quarterback?

Josh Allen is Buffalo's quarterback of the future. But is Matt Barkley the passer for the present?

After watching Barkley revive the Bills' offense in Sunday's 41-10 blowout of the New York Jets, Jason Wolf writes that "the only sane option" would be for Barkley to remain the starting quarterback coming out of the bye week, even if Allen has fully recovered from his elbow injury.

Barkley wasn't even on the roster when Allen got hurt (or Derek Anderson, for that matter) but "there’s a reasonable case to be made to stick with him as QB 1 rather than tossing the keys to the offense back to Allen," Vic Carucci writes.

Inspired performance: Super fan Ezra Castro, aka "Pancho Billa," was invited by Sean McDermott to address the Bills on Saturday night (watch here). The Bills broke their huddles before and after the game with a "Pancho Power" cheer.

Sean Kirst: Facing cancer, Pancho Billa is the right medicine for Bills.

Jay Skurski's observations: LeSean McCoy finally has his breakout game, with 116 yards and two touchdowns. “It’s like that big monkey is off my back a little bit,” McCoy said.

Plays that Shaped the Game: The Bills made Jets coach Todd Bowles pay for his attacking nature. Mark Gaughan breaks down the big gains.

'Get Dion in the end zone on 1': That was the the call in the huddle. But Barkley almost "canned it" at the line before Dion Dawkins became the first Bills lineman to catch a touchdown since Jason Peters in 2005.

Quarterly report: The Bills had 186 yards in the first quarter. The Jets had one.

Photo gallery: Field images from James P. McCoy.

Twitter reactions: Bills fans were skeptical of Barkley when he was named the starter, but changed their tune quickly on Sunday.

Report card: Straight A's across the board.

NFL rewind: The Patriots lost but other division leaders marched on.

