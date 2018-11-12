Bills release quarterback Nathan Peterman

Quarterback Nathan Peterman, the Buffalo Bills' starter in the season opener, has been released, the team announced Monday night.

The move comes as the Bills head into their bye week and after coach Sean McDermott said he and General Manager Brandon Beane would determine whether the team wanted to keep four quarterbacks.

Asked his confidence level with Peterman, McDermott said Monday afternoon, "I’m still confident in Nate."

But Peterman was leapfrogged twice after Josh Allen was injured. The Bills brought in Derek Anderson and had him start less than two weeks after he signed. When Anderson suffered a concussion, they brought in Matt Barkley, who also started less than two weeks after his arrival. Barkley led the Bills to a 41-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Peterman's interceptions became the hallmark of his time with the Bills and made him the subject of derision by fans and pundits.

In eight games, Peterman had 12 interceptions in 130 regular-season attempts, one of the highest interception rates in NFL history. He also had an interception among his three passes during the playoff loss to Jacksonville last season.

He was inserted as the starter in a surprising move last season against the Chargers and threw five interceptions before the Bills went back to Tyrod Taylor. He started the season opener against Baltimore and completed 5 for 18 passes with two interceptions before Allen made his debut. He then went in late in the second half against Houston when Allen was injured and led the Bills on a touchdown drive before throwing a pick-six in the final moments and then another interception that extinguished the Bills' hopes.

Peterman's last game action with the Bills might have been his best. Against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, he completed 31 of 49 pass attempts for 189 yards – all career highs – and finished a game that he started for the first time. His passer rating was 45.4. But he also threw three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

“You want to win every game you’re out there,” Peterman said afterward. “You want to complete every pass. It’s never easy, but it doesn’t mean you should ever stop trying. That’s always what I’ve been about is fighting to the end, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Through it all, Peterman never blamed his teammates or pointed fingers. He always stood up, took responsibility and answered questions from reporters, often pointing to his faith as the source of his resolve.

"For the most part I try to block it all out, because I don’t think it’s productive to focus on that whether it’s good or bad," he said of the criticism. "The people that I run into on the streets have always been amazing to me, the people of Buffalo have been very supportive to me and my wife both. I can’t say enough about that and how much we appreciate that.

"At the same time we want to win games I know that. It’s never OK to lose games, turn the ball over you should never think that that’s OK. I love our fans here I’m thankful for them and for their support."