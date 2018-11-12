Bills' big road win leads to big local TV rating

Just like the Buffalo Bills' fortunes changed big time in a week, so did the TV rating for the team’s games.

Armchair Bills fans were back in front of their TV sets in big numbers Sunday afternoon.

A week after the Bills’ embarrassing 41-9 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which was the lowest-rated Bills game this season and one of the lowest rated in several years, the Bills’ 41-10 road win over the New York Jets Sunday was the highest-rated Sunday afternoon game of the season and the second highest-rated game of the season.

Sunday’s game averaged a 37.8 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. That is almost 10 points higher than the 28.1 rating for the loss to the Bears a week earlier on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in a game carried on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

Before Sunday, the highest-rated Sunday afternoon game was the Bills’ 20-13 loss to Houston. It had a 36.4 rating on Channel 4.

Both the Houston and the Jets games were announced by CBS play-by-play man Andrew Catalon and analyst James Lofton.

The highest-rated game of the season was the Bills’ Monday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots, 25-6, which had a combined 41.7 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and ESPN.

