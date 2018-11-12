BARTLETT, Mary June (Fox)

Of North Tonawanda, November 10, 2018. Loving wife of 61 years to Richard Bartlett; dearest mother of Vernon, Keith, Loretta Schultz and Mary (Richard) Rosen; sweetest grandmother of Richie, Christine, Thomas, Donna, Crystal, Emily, Janelle, Sydney and Jeffrey; great-grandmother of Patrick; sister of Heather (John) O'Connell, late Barry and late Kevin Fox; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday (November 13th) 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr. N. Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (November 14th) from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. at 10:00 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sisters of St. Mary Namur 241 Lafayette Ave, Buffalo, 14213. Online registry at www.wattengel.com