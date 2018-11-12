Absentee ballots unlikely to make a difference in Erie County clerk's race

Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns declared a re-election victory on election night with 51 percent of the vote. But while Democratic challenger Angela Marinucci said she would not concede until the absentee ballots are counted, voters shouldn't expect Marinucci to make up the 5,800-vote gap.

"More Democrats than Republicans turned in ballots, but it’s not that significant an amount," said Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

Absentee ballots typically mirror Election Day results, Mohr said, and while Kearns did poorly in Buffalo overall, only about 2,500 of the 12,000 absentee ballots are from the city. In addition, not all city ballots would go Marinucci's way. In some areas, like South Buffalo, Kearns enjoys heavy support.

"While it’s mathematically possible, it is highly improbable the results will change," Mohr said.

Absentee ballots will be counted Nov. 20.