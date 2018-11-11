ZIMMER, Gilbert M., Jr.

ZIMMER - Gilbert M., Jr.

November 5, 2018, at age 71. Beloved husband of 48 years to Cynthia (nee Ulm); devoted father of Lori (Logan Hicks) Zimmer; loving brother of Sandy (Bruce) Cadby, Cindi (late Gary) Snyder and Paul (Peggy) Zimmer; also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews who loved Uncle Pickle. Gil was retired from the Town of Tonawanda Hwy. Dept. He loved to travel the world, in search of the best nachos and beer and will always be in our hearts. No prior visitation. Services private.