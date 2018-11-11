ZEPP, Stanley P. "Stan"

Age 76, of Machias, died November 8, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Valvo) Zepp; father of Christine (John) Wolcott, Jennifer (Michael) Maciag, Jason (Theresa) Zepp, Carrie Zepp; grandfather of Matthew, Nathan, Taylor, Madison, Ty and Jacob; brother of the late William Zepp and JoAnne Zepp; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 am in St. Jude's Church, Genesee Rd., Sardinia. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Machias Rescue Squad, 9548 Main St., Machias, 14101. Arrangements by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Visit the online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com