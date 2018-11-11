YOUNG, Walter Lee

YOUNG - Walter Lee Suddenly November 2, 2018, in Bronx, NY, son of the late R.J. and Calvester (nee Leonard) Young; brother of Marjorie Young (Ralston Raymond) Parker of Weehawken, NJ; also survived by other relatives. The family will receive friends Friday, November 16, 2018, from 10 AM-11 AM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com