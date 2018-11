Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said they charged a 45-year-old woman with driving while intoxicated after finding the woman asleep in her car early Saturday morning in the Town of Batavia.

Susan M. Rea of Sheridan Road in Bergen is accused of DWI, refusing to take a breath test and illegally parking on Wortendyke Road.

Police said she was charged shortly before 4 a.m..